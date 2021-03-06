Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $713.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

