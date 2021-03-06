Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

