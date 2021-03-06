Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.