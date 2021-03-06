Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $170.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

