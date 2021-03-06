Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after buying an additional 1,671,786 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

