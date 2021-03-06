Intrust Bank NA Buys 153 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

