Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

