inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. inTEST updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.21-0.25 EPS.

INTT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 267,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,921. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

