InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the January 28th total of 224,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IPV traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 3,812,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52. InterPrivate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

