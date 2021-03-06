International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 490,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

International Tower Hill Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 377,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,350. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183,586 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

