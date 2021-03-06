International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
NYSE:IGT opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.
International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
