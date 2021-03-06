International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

