Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

