Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $15,010,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

