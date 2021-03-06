Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 39,440,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

