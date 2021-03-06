Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $359,120.59 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.