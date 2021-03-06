Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Sells $17,660.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $17,660.00.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $11,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

