Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Sells 37,850 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SunPower by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

