Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $12,818,300.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85.

Shares of SHAK opened at $112.76 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.