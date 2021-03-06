Insider Selling: MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anne Busquet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of MTBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.54 on Friday. MTBC, Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MTBC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MTBC by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MTBC by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MTBC by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

