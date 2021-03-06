Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells 10,607 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $397,974.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 509,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,155. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

