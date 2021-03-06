Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $2,465,280.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $951.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

