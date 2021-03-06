Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

