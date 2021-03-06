Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $238,232.70 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KOP opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $747.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $4,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

