Insider Selling: Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,075,424 Shares of Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 196.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

