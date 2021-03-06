Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CAO Sells 4,959 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Everi by 107.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

