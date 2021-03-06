Insider Selling: Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Sells 167,751 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $9,630,584.91.

Gunnar Wiedenfels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11.

Shares of DISCA opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

