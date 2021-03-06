Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $1,922,652.10 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $193,350,000. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

