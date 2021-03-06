Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 4,896 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bill.com by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

