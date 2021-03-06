Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

