Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $612,660.16 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 15,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $612,660.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392,194 shares in the company, valued at $91,668,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,835.86.

On Monday, February 22nd, Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $609,644.97.

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $364,386.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

