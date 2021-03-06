Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $249,405.75 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.