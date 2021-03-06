Insider Buying: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

