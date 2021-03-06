Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Purchases 3,127 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08.

NYSE CWH opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

