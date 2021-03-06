Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

