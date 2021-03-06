Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Inseego by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

