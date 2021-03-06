INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 658,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,735. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

