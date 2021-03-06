Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingevity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

