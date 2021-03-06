Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFJPY. UBS Group downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Informa has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.