Infinitus Token (INF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $121,675.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Infinitus Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitus Token Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,472,278 tokens. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io

Infinitus Token Token Trading

