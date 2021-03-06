Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $44.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
