Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

