Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 28th total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $5.25 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,235 shares of company stock valued at $573,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

