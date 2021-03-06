Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of IMBBY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 134,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

