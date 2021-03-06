IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.98.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.