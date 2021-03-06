IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.98.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
