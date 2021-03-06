Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 1,722,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

