IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners upped their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

