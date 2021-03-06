Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Universal Display by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $189.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

