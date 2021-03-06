Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,651 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

