Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $345,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA opened at $779.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.11 and its 200-day moving average is $527.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $800.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.