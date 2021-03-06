Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

