Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,677 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.67 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

